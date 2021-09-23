Rare family camping opportunity at Lick Creek Nature Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your friends and family and head out to Lick Creek Nature Center for Lick Creek Park in The Dark.

The City of College Station is hosting the camping event on two different weekends- Sept. 24/25 and Oct. 22/23.

Families will enjoy a full night of activities and fun. Plus, you don’t have to have prior camping experience to participate.

“Lick Creek Park in The Dark is an opportunity for families to come out whether they have camped before or it’s their first outing,” said Littlefield. “They can come out here and camp in the park and learn from different volunteer groups and staff that are going to be onsite.”

Groups like Outdoor Adventures at Texas A&M Recreational Sports, Brazos Valley Astronomy, and a local Cub Scout troop with be onsite teaching different activities and doing demonstrations.

Other activities include a night hike, crafts, storytelling, and a hot dog dinner.

To participate, registration must be completed by the Thursday before the campout. To register click here.

“Campers must bring a tent, supplies, snacks, and drinks,” according to the City of College Station. “Electricity won’t be provided, and don’t forget to pack a sleeping bag, flashlights, tent lantern, bug spray, and folding chairs.”

If you don’t have camping gear, Littlefield recommends renting it from Outdoor Adventures at Texas A&M Recreational Sports. Click here to learn more about rentals.

The campout will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Lick Creek Nature Center is located at 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

