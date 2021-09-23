Advertisement

Rare family camping opportunity at Lick Creek Nature Center

The campout will be held on one weekend in September and another weekend in October
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Grab your friends and family and head out to Lick Creek Nature Center for Lick Creek Park in The Dark.

The City of College Station is hosting the camping event on two different weekends- Sept. 24/25 and Oct. 22/23.

Families will enjoy a full night of activities and fun. Plus, you don’t have to have prior camping experience to participate.

“Lick Creek Park in The Dark is an opportunity for families to come out whether they have camped before or it’s their first outing,” said Littlefield. “They can come out here and camp in the park and learn from different volunteer groups and staff that are going to be onsite.”

Groups like Outdoor Adventures at Texas A&M Recreational Sports, Brazos Valley Astronomy, and a local Cub Scout troop with be onsite teaching different activities and doing demonstrations.

Other activities include a night hike, crafts, storytelling, and a hot dog dinner.

To participate, registration must be completed by the Thursday before the campout. To register click here.

“Campers must bring a tent, supplies, snacks, and drinks,” according to the City of College Station. “Electricity won’t be provided, and don’t forget to pack a sleeping bag, flashlights, tent lantern, bug spray, and folding chairs.”

If you don’t have camping gear, Littlefield recommends renting it from Outdoor Adventures at Texas A&M Recreational Sports. Click here to learn more about rentals.

The campout will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 a.m. the following morning.

Lick Creek Nature Center is located at 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
The name of the student is not being released due to age.
Student arrested, accused of making threats at local high school
Texas Rangers investigating an in-custody death in Giddings.
Texas Rangers investigating in-custody death in Giddings
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a pickup truck remains in serious but...
Driver in serious condition follow crash on Highway 30
Sex offender in Madison County sentenced to prison after guilty plea
Madisonville man receives two life sentences for child sex crimes

Latest News

Bike vs. Car on Munson Avenue and Rose Circle
Bicyclist hit by car on Munson Avenue, Rose Circle intersection
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, Texas State's Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight...
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s three Republican challengers criticize his legal problems — and pitch themselves as the best GOP nominee
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthens into Tropical Storm Sam
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard