Rudder travels to No. 8 Huntsville for district opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will face No. 8 Huntsville Friday night in their District 10-5A Division 2 opener. The Rangers enter district play with a 3-0 record. Rudder has outscored their opponents 145-30 this season.

The Rangers did not play last week. They were scheduled to face Port Lavaca but the game was cancelled because of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Rudder head coach Eric Ezar does sense excitement from his team now that district play has arrived. “I think practice has been a lot more serious this week and just knowing that we are playing a really good Huntsville team. ,” said Ezar. “Huntsville has been the big guys on the block the last few years and if you want to be the big guys on the block you have to knock off the biggest guy so we get to do that first week so I think the kids are very excited about that.”

Rudder and Huntsville are scheduled to kick-off at 7:30pm Friday at Bowers Stadium.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.