Suspect in August Bryan apartment complex shooting arrested in Arizona

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in a Bryan apartment complex shooting that happened in August has been arrested for his warrants in Arizona, according to Bryan police.

Antoine Witherspoon, 24, had an arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.

On Aug. 17 around 4 p.m., Bryan police responded to a shooting that resulted in one person being shot and a suspect fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition, according to police.

As this is still a pending case, there is no further information to release at this time.

