Texas A&M AgriLife Extension holding car seat check event Saturday

(Source: WHP via CNN)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is holding a car seat check event for parents this weekend at the Brazos Center.

The organization says nearly two out of three car seats are used incorrectly, and that children need to ride in a booster seat until they can fit properly in the seat belt of the car.

The event is set for Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Inspections are free, but parents or caregivers must make an appointment for each child under the age of 13 or any additional car seat they would like to have inspected. AgriLife Extension asks people plan for about 30 minutes for each inspection.

To register for an appointment, click here.

