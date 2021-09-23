This week’s Classroom Champion is EJ Ezar.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, EJ Ezar. The Rudder High School Senior has a 4.4 GPA, and is currently ranked in the top ten percent of his class.

“I think EJ is just very determined you know. And he knows he has a real good time management with when he has to be in class, what he’s got to study, make sure he’s making time for all his studies. Because you know football takes up a big part of his afternoons everyday, but making sure that he’s always making time, coming in when he can to get extra help, turn in stuff that he’s missing. In the classroom he’s always asking good questions. So he’s making sure he understands fully so that even if he has to work at home on his own, that he’s able to do that,” said teacher William Hicks.

EJ is the team captain and starting quarterback for the Rudder Rangers. He also participates in Powerlifting, and plays baseball as well. In football, EJ was a TSWA All-State and an All Brazos Valley Team selection, and he was also named Built Ford Tough 5-A Texas High School Player of the Week, last season. Outside of sports, EJ mentors elementary school kids in the Brazos Valley. And in his spare time, EJ enjoys watching football film and catching up on his schoolwork.

“I think it really started when he came here as a sophomore. I mean he was more of a lead by example guy and I think as he’s grown in confidence , and he’s got a little bit older, he’s a littler more vocal. But he’s just a really good hearted kid who wants to help people and you know he’s a leader out there on the field. If you know, a kid makes a mistake he’s more of a pat the kid on the back, hey it’s going to be alright, you got this. I think he’s probably the same in the classroom, by helping people and helping everybody do their best,” says Coach Eric Ezar.

“I’m definitely a big believer in like you put in hard work you get results back. And so, that’s where my work ethic comes from it’s kind of a motivation for me that I know if I put I the work, something good will come out of it. So, rather that’s in school or football I like to you know study hard, I like to watch film, and I know good stuff will come out of that. Because I know in the classroom I’ll know what I’m doing, and on the football field I’ll know what I’m doing also,” said Ezar.

After high school, EJ plans on furthering his education at Missouri University of Science and Technology. He plans on majoring in Business, and hopes to one day create his own clothing line or venturing into real estate.

Congratulations to EJ Ezar of Rudder High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Classroom Champions is sponsored by American Momentum Bank.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.