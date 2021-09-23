Treat of the Day: Former Brenham ISD teacher recognized

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Former Brenham ISD teacher Lois McNair was recently awarded the “You Make a Difference Award.” The award recognizes outstanding members of the Brenham ISD family for their instrumental roles in shaping the future of students and the community.

Brenham ISD Board of Trustees member Tommie Sullivan said, “Ms. McNair dedicated her life to inspire and encourage excellence for ALL of the students under her watch. Even after her retirement, she continues to be drawn to help students and staff – particularly as a substitute teacher in Brenham ISD. When you think of Ms. McNair, there is no doubt that she is a champion in our community. Whether it is demonstrating love and concern for our young people or expressing pride to our students, her service and commitment continue to shine brightly.”

Ms. McNair expressed how grateful she was to receive this special honor. “Thanks to God, the superintendent, school board members, the teachers who called me and parents,” McNair said. She concluded her speech by expressing a big thanks to all.

