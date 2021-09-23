Advertisement

Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthens into Tropical Storm Sam

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Thursday late-morning update in from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Eighteen has strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam.

As of the 10am update:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 1,745 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands50 mphW at 16 mph1003 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that additional strengthening is expected over the next several days. Same is forecasted to become a hurricane by Friday and near major hurricane status (category 3+) by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, remaining over open water and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Sam are currently expected.

