Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthens into Tropical Storm Sam

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Thursday late-morning update in from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Eighteen has strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam.

As of the 10am update:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 1,745 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands 50 mph W at 16 mph 1003 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that additional strengthening is expected over the next several days. Same is forecasted to become a hurricane by Friday and near major hurricane status (category 3+) by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, remaining over open water and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Sam are currently expected.

#Sam is the 13th Atlantic named storm to form in the Atlantic since 11 August. Only 2020 has had more Atlantic named storm formations between 11 August - 23 September. 2020 had 14 named storm formations between those two dates. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/pPF0h367tr — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.