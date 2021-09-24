10 CSISD Seniors named National Merit Semifinalists
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced 10 high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship program.
Students enter the program by taking the preliminary SAT and qualifying test.
The students will now compete for the National Merit $2,500 scholarship. Winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.
The 10 semifinalists are:
- Srikrishna Darbha- College Station High School
- Lydia Demlow- A&M Consolidated High School
- Yuxiang Gao- College Station High School
- Sabrina Hu- A&M Consolidated High School
- Andrew Larsen- A&M Consolidated High School
- Valeria Macri- A&M Consolidated High School
- Cathy Miao- A&M Consolidated High School
- Michael Peng- A&M Consolidated High School
- Zachary Wang- A&M Consolidated High School
- Sean Zhang- A&M Consolidated High School
