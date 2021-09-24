10 CSISD Seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced 10 high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Students enter the program by taking the preliminary SAT and qualifying test.

The students will now compete for the National Merit $2,500 scholarship. Winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

The 10 semifinalists are:

Srikrishna Darbha- College Station High School

Lydia Demlow- A&M Consolidated High School

Yuxiang Gao- College Station High School

Sabrina Hu- A&M Consolidated High School

Andrew Larsen- A&M Consolidated High School

Valeria Macri- A&M Consolidated High School

Cathy Miao- A&M Consolidated High School

Michael Peng- A&M Consolidated High School

Zachary Wang- A&M Consolidated High School

Sean Zhang- A&M Consolidated High School

