Advertisement

10 CSISD Seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD announced 10 high school seniors have been named semifinalists in the annual National Merit Scholarship program.

Students enter the program by taking the preliminary SAT and qualifying test.

The students will now compete for the National Merit $2,500 scholarship. Winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

The 10 semifinalists are:

  • Srikrishna Darbha- College Station High School
  • Lydia Demlow- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Yuxiang Gao- College Station High School
  • Sabrina Hu- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Andrew Larsen- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Valeria Macri- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Cathy Miao- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Michael Peng- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Zachary Wang- A&M Consolidated High School
  • Sean Zhang- A&M Consolidated High School

A total of 10 College Station ISD seniors were recently named semifinalists in the 67th-annual National Merit...

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Monday, September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

John Smith, 43
Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
COVID in Context: Sept. 24
COVID in Context: Ahead of match-up, how do mask-optional Texas A&M and mask-mandated Arkansas compare in COVID?
Texas A&M Agrilife says now is the time to prep your lawn for the fall!
Weekend Gardener: Get your lawn ready for fall