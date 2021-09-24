Advertisement

Bryan High School presents “These Shining Lives”

Viking Theater presents "These Shining Lives"
Viking Theater presents "These Shining Lives"(Bryan Viking Theatre Booster Club)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan High School are performing These Shining Lives, a production about Radium Girls during the 1920′s and 1930′s.

These Shining Lives is about a group of women who paint the hour markings onto watch dials using a radium compound that glows in the dark, according to Bryan High School Fine Arts. Radium Dial, the company, tells them that there is no evidence that radium is harmful, and even that it has health benefits. Unfortunately, the women start to become sick and even get fired from the company, which causes them to take a stand, according to Bryan High School Fine Arts.

The production is at the Bryan High School Black Box, 3450 S. Campus Dr.

Performance Dates are:

  • Sept. 25: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 30: 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: 7 p.m.
  • Oct. 2: 7 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the show here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again
Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24
Suspect in August Bryan apartment complex shooting arrested in Arizona

Latest News

The College Station City Council voted unanimously Thursday to amend its ordinance for the...
College Station City Council unanimously amends ordinance for upcoming election
Restaurant Report Card - September 23, 2021
Restaurant Report Card - September 23, 2021
College Station City Council unanimously amends ordinance for upcoming election
College Station City Council unanimously amends ordinance for upcoming election
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/23
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/23