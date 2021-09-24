Bryan High School presents “These Shining Lives”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Bryan High School are performing These Shining Lives, a production about Radium Girls during the 1920′s and 1930′s.

These Shining Lives is about a group of women who paint the hour markings onto watch dials using a radium compound that glows in the dark, according to Bryan High School Fine Arts. Radium Dial, the company, tells them that there is no evidence that radium is harmful, and even that it has health benefits. Unfortunately, the women start to become sick and even get fired from the company, which causes them to take a stand, according to Bryan High School Fine Arts.

The production is at the Bryan High School Black Box, 3450 S. Campus Dr.

Performance Dates are:

Sept. 25: 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: 7 p.m.

Oct. 1: 7 p.m.

Oct. 2: 7 p.m.

Tickets must be purchased prior to the show here.

