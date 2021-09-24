Bryan hosting Temple in district opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will open District 12-6A play Friday night against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. The Vikings enter the game 0-3. Temple is 1-2.

The Viking offense looks different heading into district play than it did at the beginning of the season. Bryan starting quarterback Malcom Gooden suffered a leg injury in the season opener against Lucas Lovejoy. The injury is expected to force Gooden to miss significant time this season.

Now that district play has arrived Bryan can start with a clean slate. The Vikings are expected to lean on their defense as the chase for a playoff spot begins. “Our defense is still on of the top defenses in the area. We have to play better offense and do better kicking game,” said Bryan head coach Ross Rogers. “Everybody has tested everything. We know what we have to try and do. We have to execute better. We are always excited to play at Merrill Greene and Temple is somebody Bryan has played for a long time.”

Kick-off for Bryan and Temple is scheduled for 7:30pm Friday at Merrill Green Stadium.

