Advertisement

COVID in Context: Ahead of match-up, how do mask-optional Texas A&M and mask-mandated Arkansas compare in COVID?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies and the Arkansas Razorbacks will meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Southwest Classic on Saturday.

Both teams will contend with challenges on the field while each school contends with challenges in the pandemic.

At Arkansas, masks are mandated in the majority of indoor campus situations. At Texas A&M, masks are optional.

For both schools, COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students and staff, but each school has them available on campus. Each school also has an incentive program to encourage vaccination.

A few metrics are comparable when determining how COVID-19 mitigation protocols are working on each campus.

The positivity rate of all campus testing is calculated weekly at each campus:

Per data from Texas A&M, Arkansas
Per data from Texas A&M, Arkansas(KBTX)

Active cases are tracked daily for Texas A&M and as a weekly average for Arkansas. Using that data, this graph can be made:

Per data from Texas A&M, Arkansas
Per data from Texas A&M, Arkansas(KBTX)

However, Arkansas’s campus population is just half what Texas A&M’s is. Using the respective numbers of students and staff on each campus, the following can be calculated:

Per data from Texas A&M, Arkansas
Per data from Texas A&M, Arkansas(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again
Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24
Suspect in August Bryan apartment complex shooting arrested in Arizona

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Organizations work to educate and vaccinate the Brazos Valley
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot
The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19