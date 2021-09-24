Free Music Friday: Emily Cole

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Emily Cole joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

She performed her original song, Dumb.”

Emily Cole is an award-winning singer/ songwriter who has now added “producer” to her resume.

Throughout the duration of the pandemic, she decided to take a production course, and now she is releasing music produced solely by her. She has a soon-to-be released single, with a full album to follow. All of the songs on this album are written, produced, and performed by Cole.

The song Cole performed on Free Music Friday titled, “Dumb,” is Cole’s first self-produced single. You can listen to that song here.

Her next single, “Sober,” is set to be released on Friday, October 1st, and her full album following closely behind with an October 15th release date. You can pre-save that single at this link.

To keep up with the latest on Emily Cole, you can check out her website, or follow her on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.