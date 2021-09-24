Advertisement

Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant

John Smith, 43
John Smith, 43
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Hearne man is behind bars for allegedly trying to rob a Bryan restaurant.

Bryan police say they arrested John Smith, 43, on Boonville Road Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say he was using a black metal rod as a weapon and reportedly ran in and out of several nearby stores.

Police say as they were taking Smith into custody, someone told them he had robbed a nearby restaurant.

Officers checked out some surveillance footage where Smith can reportedly be seen with the same black rod. In the video, he tries to open the cash register but can’t so he takes some keys.

Officers found those same keys when they arrested him.

Smith is charged with aggravated robbery and was also wanted out of Walker County for driving while intoxicated.

