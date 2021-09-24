Advertisement

Let’s stretch this great feeling into the weekend!

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Cool mornings and warm (but non-humid) afternoons continue for the Brazos Valley as we close out this work / school week and head for weekend plans. Morning 50s and low 60s turn to the upper 80s / right around 90° Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Throw some high Pacific moisture way up high in the atmosphere to stream wispy clouds by for scenery and we are on the way to a good lookin’, great feelin’ first weekend of fall.

Change is coming early next week as a weather maker reaches the far western side of Texas by late Sunday and Monday. Humidity gets a boost driving morning temperatures back to the humid upper 60s and low 70s. Afternoon highs will feel a bit more sticky too considering the moisture that is back in place from the Gulf of Mexico. Signals are still messy for next week, but the chance for at least some rain activity to dot the area is back in play by Monday afternoon (30%) and stays with us through Thursday. Best bet -- at least from what we can see in the data for now -- may come Wednesday for a better shot at widespread rain to reach many of us. Something to keep an eye on as we close out what has otherwise been an extremely dry month.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 88. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 89. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 61. Wind: Calm.

