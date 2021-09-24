Sam strengthens to a hurricane in the Atlantic
Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Sam is now a hurricane.
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|~ 1,470 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands
|75 mph
|W at 15 mph
|993 mb
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that additional strengthening is expected over the next several days. Sam is forecasted to near major hurricane status (category 3+) by the end of the upcoming weekend.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, remaining over open water and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Sam are currently expected.
