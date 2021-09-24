Advertisement

Sam strengthens to a hurricane in the Atlantic

Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.(KBTX)
By Grace Leis and Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center, Sam is now a hurricane.

As of the 5am update:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Central Pressure
~ 1,470 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands75 mphW at 15 mph993 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center note that additional strengthening is expected over the next several days. Sam is forecasted to near major hurricane status (category 3+) by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, remaining over open water and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Sam are currently expected.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again
Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24
Suspect in August Bryan apartment complex shooting arrested in Arizona

Latest News

Friday Morning weather update
Friday Morning Weather Update
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/23
Thursday Evening Weather Update 9/23
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 9/23
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthened into Tropical Storm Sam Thursday.
Tropical Depression Eighteen strengthens into Tropical Storm Sam