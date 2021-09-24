Advertisement

Subtropical Storm Teresa forms in the Atlantic

Teresa is the 19th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Teresa becomes the 19th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for Subtropical Storm Teresa in the Atlantic, north of Bermuda.

As of the 4pm update:

LocationMaximum Sustained WindsMovementMinimum Pressure
~ 155 miles N of Bermuda45 mphNW at 14 mph1008 mph

Little change in strength is expected over the next day or so. Teresa is expected to be short-lived and is currently forecasted to dissipate in about two days. No impacts are expected to the Brazos Valley or the United States.

