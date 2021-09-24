Subtropical Storm Teresa forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for Subtropical Storm Teresa in the Atlantic, north of Bermuda.

As of the 4pm update:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Pressure ~ 155 miles N of Bermuda 45 mph NW at 14 mph 1008 mph

Little change in strength is expected over the next day or so. Teresa is expected to be short-lived and is currently forecasted to dissipate in about two days. No impacts are expected to the Brazos Valley or the United States.

Subtropical storm #Teresa has formed north of Bermuda - the 19th named storm of 2021 Atlantic #hurricane season and 14th named storm to form since 11 August. 2021 is now tied with 2020 for most Atlantic named storms to form between 11 August - 24 September on record. pic.twitter.com/Qa5QDweiN9 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 24, 2021

