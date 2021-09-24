Subtropical Storm Teresa forms in the Atlantic
Teresa is the 19th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center has started issuing forecasts and advisories for Subtropical Storm Teresa in the Atlantic, north of Bermuda.
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Movement
|Minimum Pressure
|~ 155 miles N of Bermuda
|45 mph
|NW at 14 mph
|1008 mph
Little change in strength is expected over the next day or so. Teresa is expected to be short-lived and is currently forecasted to dissipate in about two days. No impacts are expected to the Brazos Valley or the United States.
