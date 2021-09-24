Advertisement

Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders as a wildfire suspected of being started by arson rages in Northern California.

The fire north of the city of Redding covers more than 9 square miles and is 10% contained Friday.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night that approximately 4,000 residents were evacuated. Twenty-five structures have burned, including some homes.

Authorities say a 30-year-old woman who was in the area where the fire began Wednesday afternoon was charged with arson.

The Fawn Fire is the latest destructive fire to send Californians fleeing this year.

Historic drought tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Thousands attend the BCS Christmas parade that strolls down University Drive and Texas Avenue...
The BCS Christmas parade is canceled ... again
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with President Joe Biden during the United...
Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
US booster shots start, even as millions remain unprotected
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Autopsy: Actor Michael K. Williams died of drug intoxication
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp