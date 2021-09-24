Advertisement

Unbeaten College Station returns home to host New Caney

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars return home Friday night to host New Caney at Cougar Field. The Cougars enter the game number 2 in this week’s Class 5A Division I state rankings.

College Station beat New Caney Porter on the road last week 45-3 to improve to 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in District 8-5A Division I play.

New Caney comes to College Station 3-0 on the season giving us a battle of unbeatens.

“They play good competition early in the season,” said College Station Head Football Coach Steve Huff. “They are a little different offensively this year some of the stuff they’re doing with a new quarterback, but again two undefeated teams coming together definitely adds a spark to it,” wrapped up Huff.

A year ago College Station beat New Caney on the road 49-7. Friday’s game kicks off at 7 pm at Cougar Field.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

