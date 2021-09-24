Advertisement

Weekend Forecast: Comfy mornings followed by a dry heat in the afternoons

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
An absolutely beautiful afternoon is in the works across the Brazos Valley with plenty of sunshine, blue skies and temperatures in the 80s! Friday night plans? Those are looking fantastic with temperatures falling through the 70s after the sun goes down.

Comfortable mornings followed by a dry heat in the afternoons will continue to be the theme into the upcoming weekend as high pressure continues to influence our weather pattern. High clouds may try to pass through from time-to-time, but we’ll sit on the dry side over the next 48 hours. Starting with Saturday, overnight lows are headed for the upper 50s/near 60° early in the morning ahead of daytime highs in the upper 80s/near 90° by the afternoon. More of the same is in the works Sunday (if not a degree or two warmer) ahead of changes that arrive by the beginning of the upcoming work week.

As high pressure moves east, Gulf moisture and the humidity will return by Monday morning. We’ll switch out the upper 50s/low 60s for the upper 60s/low 70s for the morning commutes, and as our next weather maker slings some energy across the Lone Star State, daily scattered rain and storm chances are in the works as early as Monday. Best bet -- at least from what we can see in the data for now -- may come Wednesday for a better shot at widespread rain to reach a few more of us. Something to keep an eye on as we get ready to close out what has otherwise been an extremely dry month.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 60. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

