Weekend Gardener: Get your lawn ready for fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your lawn needs a bit of help, Texas A&M Agrilife says now is the time to take care of it or it won’t come back until the spring.

If you have brown spots near your driveway or sidewalk, you might have chinch bugs. You’ll want to treat them about one to two feet around the impacted area. These bugs can turn your entire lawn brown, so it’s best to take care of them early.

You should also be on the lookout for take-all root rot. That’s caused by a fungus. It shows up as irregular patches of brown.

Skip Richter says Agrilife can help you figure out what’s the problem in your yard. Take a 4x4 sample between the healthy and dead zone, put it in a ziplock, and bring it to the extension. They’ll help you come up with a solution to help your yard look great to close out the year!

