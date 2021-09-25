Aggie Volleyball Returns Home to Face South Carolina

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M volleyball squares up for its 10th Southeastern Conference home opener this weekend, as the Maroon & White (8-3, 1-0 SEC) welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-2, 1-0 SEC) into Reed Arena for a 1 p.m. matchup.

Sunday afternoon’s match will be broadcast to a national television audience on SEC Network with Tyler McBride and Holly McPeak calling the action. Authenticated subscribers can also tune into the live simulcast of the match on the ESPN app.

In the Aggies’ last match, A&M roared past Alabama in a 3-1 outing on the road at Foster Auditorium. With the win, Texas A&M remained an unblemished 4-0 in conference openers in the Laura “Bird” Kuhn era. Morgan Christon led the way offensively with 22 kills, falling one short of her career high in the category. Fifth-year setter Camille Conner delivered 44 assists to A&M hitters, while Macy Carrabine had 23 digs and played an instrumental role in holding the Crimson Tide to a .156 hitting percentage.

Four Aggies have already surpassed the century mark in points this season, with Morgan Christon dictating the offense with 144 overall kills this year while Lauren Davis has placed 120 successful swings. Both Christon and Davis average more than 3.50 kills per set on the pins this year. In the middle, the one-two punch of Mallory Talbert and London Austin-Roark have each registered more than 75 kills and rank first (44.0) and second (27.0) on the team in blocks, respectively. Defensively, Carrabine and Camryn Ennis have paved the way on the back line, logging 179 and 123 digs, respectively.

In his fourth season as head coach, Tom Mendoza has led South Carolina to a strong start through the non-conference portion of its schedule, booking a pair of wins against teams in the AVCA Top-25 Poll. The Gamecocks are receiving votes in this week’s poll and are coming off a five-set win over the Georgia Bulldogs at home. Kyla Manning leads the offensive attack with 128 kills this season, while Morgan Carter manages the defensive effort with 144 overall digs.

Sunday will serve as the 18th meeting between Texas A&M and South Carolina in volleyball, with the Aggies maintaining a dominant 14-3 overall advantage in the all-time series. The Maroon & White have won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Gamecocks and hold an impressive 6-1 record in home contests with South Carolina.

