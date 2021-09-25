Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Boomer is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 24, 2021. He’s a four-and-a-half-year-old Bulldog mix.

Shelter employees say he’s pretty laid back and can be quite the couch potato.

“He is not the life of the party. However, he has entered fall basic girl mode. He is ready to go get a pumpkin spice latte with you and spend his weekend on the couch,” said Jennifer Young, Aggieland Humane Society Executive Director.

Boomer is microchipped and fully vaccinated. That means he’s ready to go home with you and grab that puppaccino. You can fill out an adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.