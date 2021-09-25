Advertisement

Allumine Home Health & Hospice looking for volunteers

Allumine volunteers.
Allumine volunteers.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for a way to spend your extra time giving back to people in the community, Allumine Home Health & Hospice officials say they would love your help.

Volunteer coordinator Lauren Saunders says they’ve recently seen an increase in patients, so they need more volunteers.

“We make it a softer, rounder end of life experience that is much more pleasant,” said Saunders.

Saunders says volunteers help in all sorts of ways, whether it is directly interacting with the patients who are enduring end of life care, or working in the office answering phones and doing paperwork.

Bryan resident Robin Olson says she began volunteering after seeing how her parents were treated while they were in hospice care.

“It really is a privilege to be with people and their families during this time,” said Olson. “I say the families as well because they need support as much as the patient who is going through the process of end of life care.”

When it comes to volunteers, Saunders says they are looking for all types. The only requirement is you have to be 18 or older.

“We need people to bake birthday cakes, do yard work, and maintenance work,” said Saunders. “We have volunteers who sing and play guitar, and I put them in nursing homes and let everyone enjoy their talents.”

Saunders says sharing your talents and passions, or even just sitting and talking to a patient, can mean the world to them in their final days.

“It’s a real service that’s needed, and so far, we have done quite well with our volunteers,” said Saunders.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can call (979) 704-6684.

