Amber Alert issued for a missing child in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl early Saturday morning.

Jessi Marie Lowrey was last seen with brown and blue hair, blue hair bow, blue T-shirt with stars, and black pants with stars.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Randall Anthony Thurman, who was last heard from in Walnut Springs.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans, in connection with her abduction.

The suspect is driving a silver, 2011, Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number PDJ-3658.

Law enforcement officials believe she could be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254)-435-2363.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.