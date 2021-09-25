Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teenager discontinued

Police are looking for 17-year-old Alicity Erevia. She is in a Black Dodge Ram pickup with...
Police are looking for 17-year-old Alicity Erevia. She is in a Black Dodge Ram pickup with 22-year-old Sharieff Sharieff.(TEXAS DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have dismissed the Amber Alert issued late Friday night for Alicity Erevia, 17, who had been reported missing.

Erevia was last seen in the 400 block of 7th Street in Bay City, Texas at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The alert was issued shortly after 10 p.m. and discontinued at about 11 p.m. No further information was provided.

At the time of her disappearance, police said Erevia was believed to be with 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff in a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
John Smith, 43
Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Latest information in from the National Hurricane Center.
Sam strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic
Boomer is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 24, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/24
Friday Evening Weather Update 9/24
Election experts concerned about security threats created by audits of 2020 presidential election
Election experts concerned about potential security threats created by audits of 2020 presidential election