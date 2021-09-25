Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teenager discontinued

BAY CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities have dismissed the Amber Alert issued late Friday night for Alicity Erevia, 17, who had been reported missing.

Erevia was last seen in the 400 block of 7th Street in Bay City, Texas at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The alert was issued shortly after 10 p.m. and discontinued at about 11 p.m. No further information was provided.

At the time of her disappearance, police said Erevia was believed to be with 22-year-old Sharieff Sharrieff in a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

