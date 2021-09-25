Anderson-Shiro falls to Warren 12-21

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro owls lose to the Warren warriors at home 12-21.

The first half of the game had a lot of turnovers; however, the owls were able to score first.

Anderson-Shiro quarterback Jordan Coronado throws to Martavion Offing, and while the owls try to pick it off, Offing manages to catch it and bring it into the end zone for a touchdown.

The owls miss the two-point conversion, which leaves the score at 6-0 in the second quarter.

However, the warriors attempt a touchdown in the second quarter. Warren QB Wyatt Elkins escapes a group of owls to try to make a deep pass to Shane Forter, but owl Martavion Offing attempts to pick the ball off, keeping the warriors from scoring.

The owls held off the warriors until the third quarter.

Warrior Peyton Tubber hands off to Nicolas Ponce. He runs, breaking a tackle, and goes into the end zone putting Warren on the board.

Warriors lead 7 to 6.

The warriors were able to hold onto that lead and beat the owls 21-12.

Warren takes on New Waverly at home. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Anderson-Shiro travels to Newton on Oct. 1. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.