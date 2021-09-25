Advertisement

Brazos Christian wallops Lutheran North in blowout 54-14 win

Brazos Christian junior wideout Ryan Burtin snags three touchdown grabs in the first half to help lift the Eagles to a momentum-building win over the Lutheran North Lions.
By Alex Bukoski
Sep. 25, 2021
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian Eagles (4-1) are lion tamers again as they took down the Lutheran North Lions at Brazos Christian Field in Bryan on Friday night. Senior quarterback, and future Texas A&M Aggie, Levi Hancock was absolutely electric throwing for six touchdowns and adding another on the ground. But it wasn’t just the Levi Hancock show, junior wideout Ryan Burtin caught three of Hancock’s six passing TD’s. All three of Burtin’s catches for touchdowns were from 30 yards or longer. The Eagles struggled at times in the first half with some momentary lapses in focus resulting in turnovers. But the Eagles were able to put it on cruise control in the second half as they soared to a 54-14 win. Brazos Christian will have a true litmus test next week when they travel to Tomball to take on the Tomball Christian HomeSchool Warriors on Friday, Oct. 1.

