Bryan drops district opener to Temple

By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team lost to Temple 49-7 Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium in the district 12-6A opener for both teams. Bryan is now 0-4 on the season. Temple improves to 2-2.

The Vikings were driving in the first quarter to put up the first points of the game but Tason Devault’s fumble was recovered by Temple at their own three yard line. Three plays later Reese Rumfield hit Mikal Harrison-Pilot for a 95 yard touchdown pass. That put Temple in front 7-0. The Wildcats would not trail in the game.

Bryan’s touchdown came on a Hunter Vivaldi 90 yard kickoff return. Viking defensive back Du’wayne Paulhill had three interceptions in the game.

Bryan will return to action October 1 for district 12-6A road game at Belton.

