Advertisement

Bryan police respond to early Saturday morning shooting

Information about a suspect is not available at this time.
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy...
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy around 2:30 am Saturday morning.(AP)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy around 2:30 am Saturday morning.

According to police, officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene. Officials say the victim is in stable condition.

Information about a suspect is not available at this time.

Police say this does not appear to be a random event.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Smith, 43
Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Donald Trump won Texas last year by 5.5 percentage points, the closest margin of victory by a...
Texas announces audit of 2020 votes after Trump urges review
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

Latest News

Bosque County Sheriff's Office looks for missing 7-year-old girl.
Amber Alert issued for a missing child in Bosque County
Police are looking for 17-year-old Alicity Erevia. She is in a Black Dodge Ram pickup with...
Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teenager discontinued
Latest information in from the National Hurricane Center.
Sam strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic
Boomer is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Sept. 24, 2021.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Boomer