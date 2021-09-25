Bryan police respond to early Saturday morning shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 2200 block of N Earl Rudder Fwy around 2:30 am Saturday morning.

According to police, officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound at the scene. Officials say the victim is in stable condition.

Information about a suspect is not available at this time.

Police say this does not appear to be a random event.

