Bryan police swear in eight new officers at academy graduation

Eight new Bryan Police officers are sworn in at Friday's graduation ceremony by Police Chief Eric Buske.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department swore in new recruits Friday evening at the police academy graduation.

The men and women graduated from the department’s fourth academy.

Friends and family gathered at the Rudder High School auditorium to watch the recruits receive awards, get sworn in, and receive their new badges.

Chief Eric Buske says the academy lasts 22 weeks, and is filled with both physical and mental tasks and tests to make sure these new officers are ready to serve the community.

“They have received the training. They have been tested on it, and now they are ready to go finish their training out in the field,” said Chief Buske. “So we are very excited to have them here. It is a fun day when we get to swear in eight police officers.”

Chief Buske says these new officers will finish their training in the field for a few months.

If you are interested in joining the Bryan Police Department, you can apply here by October 8.

