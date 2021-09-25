Advertisement

Cameron Yoe wins first game of the year as district play begins 70-0

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoemen snapped a four-game season-opening losing streak in impressive fashion with a 70-0 win over Caldwell in the District 11-3A Division I opener for both teams at Hornet Stadium.

Cameron will take advantage of a couple of fourth-down stops and score 21 points in less than a minute of offensive possession thanks to two long touchdown passes by Ryan Muniz and a pick-six to end the first quarter and begin the second.

Caldwell will have a bye next week and then travel to Rockdale to take on the Tigers on October 8th. The Yoemen will look to rebound in the annual ‘Battle of The Milam County Bell’ as they will host Rockdale.

