Centerville wins over Bremond 56-7 in Football game

It was Tigers vs. Tigers Friday night in Leon County.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Last year Centerville won this battle of the Tigers 36-32. Bremond was trying to flip that script tonight.

Centerville had lots of scoring opportunities tonight in this latest matchup.

First quarter, Centerville’s Quarterback Sully Hill pitched to Halston French, who ran 19 yards for the touchdown and Centerville first strike.

It’s also homecoming night for the Centerville Tigers and fans were fired up. The team definitely played to impress.

Centerville’s Sully Hill handed off to Angel Villarreal. He eluded defenders making his way to the end zone after a 39 yard play, bringing the score would go up 19 to 0.

The Bremond Tigers tried to get their offense going and strike just before halftime.

Freshman Quarterback Braylen Wortham with the keeper. He went 8 yards for the touchdown, scoring Bremond’s only points of the night following the extra kick.

At halftime it was Centerville 25, Bremond to 7.

The Centerville Tigers ran away with this one. Final score was Centerville 56 - Bremond 7.,

