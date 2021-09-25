Advertisement

College Station stays undefeated on the season with 35-6 win over New Caney

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat New Caney 35-6 Friday night at Cougar Field. The Cougars move to 5-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play,

College Station struck first with a Marquise Collins touchdown run. Jett Huff then found Traylen Suel to put the Cougars up 14-0 after the first quarter. The Eagles responded with their only touchdown in the second quarter as Cornelius Banks found Cameron Thomas. New Caney threatened to score at the end of the half, but the Cougars’ defense was able to force the clock to run off after intentional grounding was called.

Nate Palmer also scored for the Cougars on a touchdown run in the second quarter. In the second half, Collins had another touchdown, and Jett Huff found Houston Thomas in the endzone to put the game away.

The Cougars will be off next week before hitting the road on October 8th to take on Lufkin.

