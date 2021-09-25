Eastbound University Drive at the W. Frontage Road shut down due to accident
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A major accident has shut down University Drive E at the W Frontage Road, according to College Station police.
Authorities say they have closed the eastbound portion of the bridge due to the accident.
Officers are currently on the scene.
CSPD is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
