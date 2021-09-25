Eastbound University Drive at the W. Frontage Road shut down due to accident

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A major accident has shut down University Drive E at the W Frontage Road, according to College Station police.

Authorities say they have closed the eastbound portion of the bridge due to the accident.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY - Please avoid the area of University Dr E at the W Frontage RD. University headed East bound will be closed at the bridge due to a traffic crash. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) September 25, 2021

Officers are currently on the scene.

CSPD is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

