Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

