Iola gets first win of the season with 7-6 victory over Snook

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Snook Blue Jays travel to Iola to take on the Bulldogs. Snook started the game strong with a successful onside kick recovery which set up a touchdown for quarterback Garrett Lero. The extra point was blocked which turns out to be crucial for the Blue Jays. The Bulldogs tightened up on the defensive side of the ball with two huge plays from Cullen Walton. He intercepted the first pass attempt of the game for either team then broke up a huge pass that would’ve put Snook in the red zone. Iola goes on to win the game 7-6.

