No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 16 Arkansas on KBTX at 2:30

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and Arkansas highlight play in the Southeastern Conference Saturday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The seventh-ranked Aggies and 16th-ranked Razorbacks are both looking to stay perfect this season and gain a leg up in difficult SEC West.

Texas A&M has won the past nine in the series. To make it 10 straight, starting quarterback Zach Calzada will have to continue his improvement since taking over two games ago for injured Haynes King.

The game will be broadcast on CBS and can be viewed in the Brazos Valley on KBTX-TV. Kickoff is slated for 2:39 with coverage beginning at 2.

