No. 11 Women’s Golf Prepares for Schooner Fall Classic

NORMAN, Okla. – Coming off a historic season opener, Texas A&M women’s golf is set for its second tournament of the year at the Schooner Fall Classic on the par-70 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club Sept. 26-27.

“I am really excited for this starting five to get out there and compete,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I thought our qualifier was really competitive. We talked this morning about how the score is back to 0-0 again, and that we can’t rest on our laurels from last time out. This field is going to be better than the one we played in to open the season. This is another opportunity for us to go and see if we can raise the bar a little bit to bring home some hardware.”

The team set a 54-hole program record, shooting a 20-under 844 at the Sam Golden Invitational in Chadwell’s first tourney leading the Maroon & White. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also made her mark in the A&M record book, carding a 14-under 202 en route to her first collegiate title in the season opener.

Texas A&M is bringing a lineup featuring Fernández García-Poggio, Adela Cernousek, Jennie Park, Ava Schwienteck and Zoe Slaughter.

Cernousek and Slaughter both had strong outings to begin their Aggie careers at the Sam Golden, finishing tied for 12th and 15th, respectively. The duo joined Fernández García-Poggio in the top 15 of the player leaderboards, marking the first time three Aggies had finishes that high since the 2017-18 season.

Park is making her second appearance as an Aggie after transferring from TCU this summer. She tied for 65th at the Sam Golden Invitational. Schwienteck is making her season debut. The Magnolia, Texas, native is entering her fifth year of eligibility and has played in 70 rounds for the Maroon & White.

The last time the Aggies played in the Schooner Fall Classic was during the 2019-20 season. As a freshman, Fernández García-Poggio led the way, posting the first top-five finish of her career on the very same course. The team finished in 10th as a whole.

The first day of action at the Schooner features 36-holes. Play begins at 9 a.m. CT from holes one and 10. Fans can follow along with the action here.

The Field (Golfweek Rankings)

Baylor (No. 2)

Florida State (Unranked)

Illinois (No. 32)

Iowa State (No. 19)

Houston (No. 57)

Kansas State (No. 74)

North Texas (No. 68)

Oklahoma (No. 15)

Oklahoma State (No. 3)

SMU (No. 42)

Texas A&M (No. 11)

TCU (No. 10)

Texas State (No. 67)

Tulsa (No. 22)

UTSA (No. 34)

