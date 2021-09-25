Pleasant end to the weekend ahead of the return of Gulf moisture and rain chances next week

After starting off the morning in the upper 50s early Saturday, a beautiful weekend is underway with plenty of sunshine and afternoon highs in the upper 80s / near 90° Saturday afternoon. Saturday night plans will sit in fantastic shape with temperatures falling through the low 80s and into the 70s by 8pm along with mostly clear skies.

Drier air will live to see one more day Sunday, making for a pleasant end to the weekend in the Brazos Valley. Overnight lows will start off a few degrees warmer than what we’ve managed to find over the past few mornings, but still comfortable in the low 60s for most. Plenty of sunshine will have temperatures climbing into the upper 80s / low 90s Sunday afternoon.

As high pressure moves east, more Gulf moisture will pump back into the Brazos Valley, raising dewpoints and the humidity levels to kick off the upcoming work week. A less comfortable feel looks to be in the works, especially in the

mornings. As our next weather maker approaches from the west, daily rain and storm chances return to the forecast as early as Monday. While the rain activity won’t touch your backyard each day, we’ll have the potential to find scattered rain and storms moving through parts of the Brazos Valley, with the best chances currently looking to sit on Wednesday and Thursday. Something to keep an eye on as we get ready to close out what has otherwise been an extremely dry month.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 61. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 91. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 90. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.