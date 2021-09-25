Advertisement

Rattlers Encounter The Bulldogs

(KBTX)
By Travis Musgrove
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rattlers hosted The Yoakum Bulldogs tonight and neither team disappointed. Tonight was a night to remember. A high point game from both sides. Rattlers had the lead just before the half but couldn’t hold it the Bulldogs squeezed in a few more to take the Rattlers by a 1 point lead 21 - 20. But after a recovery and strategy check. Yoakum came out and took the win 28-20

Next friday The Rattlers will have another home game at Rattler Stadium. Hosting the Smithville Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30p

Navasota, Texas (KBTX) -

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
John Smith, 43
Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Centerville wins over Bremond 56-7 in Football game
College Station stays undefeated on the season with 35-6 win over New Caney
Anderson-Shiro falls to Warren 12-21
Aggies Kick Off 2021-22 Season at South Dakota State