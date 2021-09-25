Rattlers Encounter The Bulldogs

Rattlers hosted The Yoakum Bulldogs tonight and neither team disappointed. Tonight was a night to remember. A high point game from both sides. Rattlers had the lead just before the half but couldn’t hold it the Bulldogs squeezed in a few more to take the Rattlers by a 1 point lead 21 - 20. But after a recovery and strategy check. Yoakum came out and took the win 28-20

Next friday The Rattlers will have another home game at Rattler Stadium. Hosting the Smithville Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30p

