Rockdale win big in district opener

The Tigers defeat the McGregor Bulldogs in district opener, 48-12.
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Rockdale was an oppressive force in the first half of the game, leading 24-0 going into the half.

Leading 7-0 in the first, Blaydn Barcak launches one long to Wyatt Windham who will pull it down in the end zone, widening Rockdale’s lead to 14-0. Rockdale will keep the offensive pressure on McGregor. Barcak again goes to the air, this time connecting with Robert Owens. He will take it about 7 yards to the house, furthering the Tigers lead. Rockdale finds themselves in great field position after a 35 yard run from Davioun Scott. He will go on to finish the job with a 20 yard touchdown run with seconds left in the half.

Rockdale will head up the road to take on Cameron for the Battle of the Bell next Friday.

