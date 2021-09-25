Rudder takes down No. 8 Huntsville in an Overtime thriller

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers opened up district play tonight against No. 8 Huntsville Hornets.

The Rangers did not have the lead until their overtime game-winning field goal from Antonio Gonzalez. The Hornets and Rangers went to head for four quarters with a 28-28 score at the end of regulation.

The Rangers settled for a field goal in the beginning of overtime, making it a 31-28 score.

The Hornets marched their way down to the two yard line on a second and goal attempt, quarterback AJ Wilson handed the ball of to Jawann Giddens who appeared to have scored, but Giddens fumbled the ball before scoring and Rudder recovered.

