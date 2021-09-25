Advertisement

Rudder takes down No. 8 Huntsville in an Overtime thriller

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers opened up district play tonight against No. 8 Huntsville Hornets.

The Rangers did not have the lead until their overtime game-winning field goal from Antonio Gonzalez. The Hornets and Rangers went to head for four quarters with a 28-28 score at the end of regulation.

The Rangers settled for a field goal in the beginning of overtime, making it a 31-28 score.

The Hornets marched their way down to the two yard line on a second and goal attempt, quarterback AJ Wilson handed the ball of to Jawann Giddens who appeared to have scored, but Giddens fumbled the ball before scoring and Rudder recovered.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
John Smith, 43
Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Brazos Christian wallops Lutheran North in blowout 54-14 win
Brazos Christian wallops Lutheran North in blowout 54-14 win
Somerville takes down Milano under the lights Friday night
Iola gets first win of the season with 7-6 victory over Snook
Centerville wins over Bremond 56-7 in Football game