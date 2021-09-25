Sam strengthens into a major Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic
Sam is the 18th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Saturday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, Sam is now a major Category 4 hurricane as the system churns over the warm waters of the Atlantic.
As of the 4pm Saturday update:
|Location
|Maximum Sustained Winds
|Movement
|Minimum Central Pressure
|~ 1,025 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands
|140 mph
|WNW at 10 mph
|943 mb
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say that additional strengthening is expected through Saturday night.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.
At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, likely remaining over open water and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Sam are expected.
