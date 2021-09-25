Sam strengthens into a major Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of the Saturday afternoon update from the National Hurricane Center, Sam is now a major Category 4 hurricane as the system churns over the warm waters of the Atlantic.

As of the 4pm Saturday update:

Location Maximum Sustained Winds Movement Minimum Central Pressure ~ 1,025 miles ESE of the Northern Leeward Islands 140 mph WNW at 10 mph 943 mb

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say that additional strengthening is expected through Saturday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

At this time, this system is expected to rotate around the western edge of high pressure, likely remaining over open water and away from the East Coast of the United States. No impacts to the Brazos Valley from Sam are expected.

#Sam continues to rapidly intensify and now has max winds of 140 mph - making it a Category 4 #hurricane. Sam is the 2nd Category 4 Atlantic hurricane this year so far (Ida was the other). pic.twitter.com/WQB7adq7jq — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 25, 2021

