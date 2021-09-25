Somerville takes down Milano under the lights Friday night

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -The Milano Eagles hosted the Somerville Yeagus for homecoming.

Arvis Burns would score first for the Yeguas with a big run from deep in their own territory.

Midway in the first quarter, Alan Maldonado would put the Eagles on the scoreboard and tie the game 7-7

The shootout continued in the second quarter. Yeguas quarterback Johnny Legg finds Gardner Shivers for a pass. Shivers would shiver his way down the Milano sideline to pick up the touchdown.

The Eagles would return the favor with seven minutes left in the first half. The Eagles lined up on the Yeguas’ three-yard line. Maldonado gets his hands on the ball again and takes it across the goal line to make the score 13-17 going into halftime.

The Eagles could not fight off the Yeguas. Somerville wins 49-34

The Eagles and Yeguas are both 2-3 on the season.

Milano hits the road to takes on Bartlett next Friday.

Somerville hosts Iola at home next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.