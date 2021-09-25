Advertisement

Somerville takes down Milano under the lights Friday night

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) -The Milano Eagles hosted the Somerville Yeagus for homecoming.

Arvis Burns would score first for the Yeguas with a big run from deep in their own territory.

Midway in the first quarter, Alan Maldonado would put the Eagles on the scoreboard and tie the game 7-7

The shootout continued in the second quarter. Yeguas quarterback Johnny Legg finds Gardner Shivers for a pass. Shivers would shiver his way down the Milano sideline to pick up the touchdown.

The Eagles would return the favor with seven minutes left in the first half. The Eagles lined up on the Yeguas’ three-yard line. Maldonado gets his hands on the ball again and takes it across the goal line to make the score 13-17 going into halftime.

The Eagles could not fight off the Yeguas. Somerville wins 49-34

The Eagles and Yeguas are both 2-3 on the season.

Milano hits the road to takes on Bartlett next Friday.

Somerville hosts Iola at home next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hickson Family
College Station father of 12 loses battle to COVID-19
Cameron Krumrey, 30
Bryan man indicted on 2019 murder sentenced to 50 years in prison
John Smith, 43
Hearne man charged with robbing Bryan restaurant
If you have any information about this crime contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477
At least $50k worth of tires stolen from Brazos County business
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Brazos Christian wallops Lutheran North in blowout 54-14 win
Brazos Christian wallops Lutheran North in blowout 54-14 win
Iola gets first win of the season with 7-6 victory over Snook
Centerville wins over Bremond 56-7 in Football game
Hancock powers Brazos Christian Eagles over Central Texas Christian