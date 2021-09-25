Texas A&M Soccer MATCH PREVIEW: at No. 13 Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies continue a run of five consecutive matches against teams ranked in the top 20 when they face the Auburn Tigers on Sunday afternoon. First kick at Auburn Soccer Complex is 2 p.m.

This marks the third game in the five-game run against top flite opponents. The Maroon & White suffered 1-0 losses against No. 9 Pepperdine and No. 11 Arkansas.

Sunday’s match is a contest between two squads licking their wounds after their first conference losses of the season on Thursday. Both teams suffered defeat at the hands of a golden goal with the Aggies, playing without the services of five starters, falling in the 97th minute to the Razorbacks and Auburn dropping a 2-1 decision to No. 17 Tennessee in the 101st minute.

The match airs on SEC Network+ with Brit Bowen and Mac Matthews on the call. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live with David Ellis delivering the commentary.

Twelve different Aggies have scored goals in 2021, including five players with multiple goals. Hayes leads the squad with five goals, all in the last four matches. Kate Colvin and Taylor Pounds rank second with three goals each. Natalie Abel and Daria Britton have two goals apiece. Other Aggies notching one apiece include Kendall Bates, Carissa Boeckmann, Lauren Geczik, Makhiya McDonald, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Natalie Yoo.

The Aggies are 8-3-0 all-time against Auburn with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC. The Maroon & White are looking to string together four consecutive wins against the Tigers, which would be their longest run in the series. Last season, Texas A&M got late goals from Olivieri (68′) and Addie McCain (83′) to top the Tigers, 2-0, at Ellis Field, earning a share of the regular-season title. Kenna Caldwell made two saves in the shutout.