Wheel, tire thieves target Bryan apartment complex overnight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in the Park Hudson apartment complex are feeling frustrated after two vehicles were targeted Friday morning. Bryan Police are aware of the thefts and are investigating.

Jazmen Turner was one of the unlucky car owners who had all four of her tires and rims stolen. She says she never expected this to happen to her, especially in a gated complex.

“I was mad. I was getting ready to go to work. I was getting ready to take my kid to daycare. I was just very agitated. I saw my car and I saw how low it was and I just caught a glimpse of where my tire on my passenger side would normally be,” said Turner.

“You have to have a gate code or a clicker to open the gate. None of the exit gates open unless you’re leaving from the inside out,” said Turner.

Realizing that she was not the only victim also came as a shock to Turner.

“It blew my mind because I didn’t know that another car had no tires until the police officer showed up. They started looking around and they were like, ‘yeah, three cars down there’s another car with no tires, on blocks too,’” said Turner.

To add to the frustration Turner learned that there was no surveillance footage of the theft.

“I was really irritated when I realized that there were no surveillance cameras for where we park our vehicles. It was just the entry gate and by the pool,” said Turner. “I think if you’re going to go as far as having a fully gated apartment complex, you should go as far as having surveillance cameras in all of your parking lots.”

Turner does have insurance but says she will still have to pay the deductible, which is an inconvenience.

“My deductible for my insurance that I have to pay is $1,000, and then I missed half a day at work. So that sucks,” said Turner.

The Bryan Police Department says vehicle burglaries are down from 328 in 2020 to 216 for this year. Kole Taylor, public information officer for the department, says thieves are getting faster and quieter.

“What we’re finding is a lot of these crews aren’t local. It’s people coming from out of town, and they work in groups. It’s like a NASCAR pit crew,” said Taylor. “They can Jack up a vehicle, put bricks up under it and twist off those lug nuts pretty quickly.”

“A lot of people have experienced changing a flat tire on their own, and it’s not an extremely difficult task,” said Taylor. “You can do it pretty quickly, especially when you’re not using power tools or anything like that. They can do it pretty quietly.”

Abe Abou, the manager of Texas Tires 46, says he’s served a few customers who have had their tires stolen.

“This has been a very common issue that we’ve been dealing with lately. We’ve had multiple incidents that have happened around the area where a lot of people wake up, and their wheels are gone,” said Abou. “Their cars are on blocks, no wheels, no tires.”

He says these crimes come with fees beyond just the wheels and tires that you may not think about.

“Depending on the year, make, and model, a lot of cars require sensors,” said Abou. " So you’re looking at the wheels, the tires, the sensors, the lug nuts, and you know, the extra time of actually putting it on or having somebody to put them on for you or getting the car towed.”

