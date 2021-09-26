Aggies Drop 3-0 Decision at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – Once again playing without the services of five starters, the Texas A&M Aggies dropped a 3-0 decision against the No. 13 Auburn Tigers on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Auburn Soccer Complex.

Auburn converted on three set pieces in the win. Falling behind early, the Maroon & White, playing without five starters, including Laney Carroll, Maile Hayes, Barbara Olivieri, Mia Pante and Andersen Williams, were unable to claw back into the match. Auburn owned the advantages in shots (11-6), shots-on-goal (5-0) and corner kicks (5-3).

The Tigers took advantage of a set piece midway through the first half, scoring on a free kick to take the lead. Auburn capitalized on a refereeing call later in the half, converting on a penalty kick to inflate the cushion to 2-0.

The Maroon & White appeared to have two golden chances to score in the second half, but to no avail. With just over 27 minutes remaining in the contest, two Auburn defenders rode Ali Russell down to the turf in the penalty box without consequence. A few minutes later, Auburn’s netminder scooped up a back pass from her backline without reprimand.

Auburn added a cosmetic penalty kick in the 76th minute for the final tally.

The Aggies fall to 5-5-1 overall with a 1-2-0 start to conference play, dropping all five of their losses to programs ranked in the United Soccer Coaches top-16. Auburn climbs to 8-2-0 overall and 2-1-0 in the SEC.

SCORING SUMMARY

20′ – M.E. Craven thumped a free kick from the center circle. It took a bounce 10 yards out and over the keepers head for a goal. AUB 1, A&M 0.

32′ – Carly Thatcher fell down in the box and the referee awarded a penalty kick. Sydney Richards converted for the insurance goal. AUB 2, A&M 0.

76′ – Sydnie Thibodaux was fouled in the box and Anna Haddock converted on the penalty kick. AUB 3, A&M 0.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M returns home to host the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers on Friday evening. First kick at Ellis Field is slated for 7 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On his team’s performance…

“I’m proud of the way our Aggie women battled a top 10 Auburn side. I’m a little frustrated at how we gifted them all three goals today and squandered our opportunities in the attacking third. Yes, we didn’t get the benefit of any important calls to go our way, but we can’t win if we can’t convert the chances we create in attack.”