Aggies Edge South Dakota State, 11-8, Marsh Sets Program Record

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated South Dakota State, 11-8, while Emmy-Lu Marsh set a program record high Reigning score Saturday at the DeHaan Equestrian Center.

Heading into Reining, the final discipline, knotted at seven points apiece, Texas A&M earned four of the five remaining points to claim the season opening victory. Marissa Harrell scored a 74 and Taylor Masson scored a 73.5, in the first round of rides. The Aggies gained momentum after Marsh registered a 78-74 victory over Lydia Loken, pushing the Aggies to an 8-7 lead. Marsh became the first Aggie in program history to record a Reining score of 78. Only two other Aggies have scored a 76 or better, Haley Franc (76) on Feb. 10, 2017 and Maggie Gratny (77) on Feb. 3, 2007.

For her efforts, Marsh earned Most Outstanding Performer honors.

South Dakota State answered back as Amelia Nelson scored a 74.5 on Lucy, edging out Harrell’s first round ride by one-half point. Sitting even at eight points each, Aggies Malena Lopez (70.5) and Lisa Bricker (71.5) registered a point on their rides, while Masson’s first round ride score held up to be good enough for a point as the Maroon & White earned the win, 11-8.

The victory moved Texas A&M to 8-0 all-time against SDSU, including a 4-0 mark when traveling north.

In the meet’s first event, Fences, Kaitlyn Lovingfoss topped Julia Werkhoven, 81-76 and Haley Redifer edged Hannah Steele, 80-76. The Aggies trailed 3-2 after the first discipline.

The Maroon & White bounced back scoring three points in Horsemanship. Hayley Riddle defeated Callyn Fox, 78.5-76, to earn MOP honors. MacKenzie Chapman edged Jadyn Taylor, 68.5-68, while Ella Petak followed with a victory over Shelby Cochran, 74-71.5. Cori Cansdale scored a 76.5 to tie Grace Blake.

In Flat, the Maroon & White tallied two victories. Lovingfoss defeated Samantha Hunsecker, 82-81, her second victory in as many disciplines on the day. Rhian Murphy topped Margaret Franke, 78-72.

Texas A&M takes a few weeks off from competition before traveling to Baylor on Oct. 15.

“I’m really proud of how the team rode in our first meet of the season. Away meets are always tough. The girls had to make some big adjustments on some challenging rides. It was nice to get our first meet under our feet. We look forward to making some adjustments and head to Baylor in a few weeks.”

