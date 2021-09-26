Advertisement

Brazos Valley churches and business collect food for Hurricane Ida victims

Donations will be delivered to Louisiana on Monday.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Area churches and businesses spent the day Saturday collecting food and non-perishable items for their Brazos Valley’s Blessings for Louisiana event.

The drive was held in the parking lot of the Sams Club in College Station, but the group has collected items for the past few weeks.

Items collected included canned foods, cases of water, cleaning supplies, toiletry items, and more.

Event organizers say this was their way of showing love to their neighbors in Louisiana.

“You know we been through quite a bit of a situation as well here in Texas,” said James Brumfield, Brazos Valley’s Blessings for Louisiana co-organizer. “We’ve had floods and snowstorms and everything, and you know it’s a blessing to be in a situation to be able to help some folks in need.”

Brumfield says the items collected will be delivered to Houma, Lousiana on Monday.

Volunteers from Brazos Valley Blessings for Louisiana
