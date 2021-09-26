College Station Noon Lions Club host “Miracle in the Park” community appreciation event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -To show its appreciation for the residents of the Brazos Valley, the College Station Noon Lions Club held a family-friendly event at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater Saturday.

There was free food, games, music, and more for the entire family. There were also free vision screenings for children provided by the Lions KidSight program. The Lions Club also collected used eyeglasses.

The highlight of the night was a showing of the movie “Miracle” and a laser light show under the College Station skies.

The “Miracle in the Park” event was held to make up for the “I love America celebration” that was canceled this past July due to weather.

“It’s our way of saying thank you to the community for supporting us in many ways,” said Daniel Castillo, president of the College Station Noon Lions Club. “Both by their charitable donations, their volunteerism, and supporting our events during the year.”

Event sponsors include the cities of Bryan and College Station and the George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum.

